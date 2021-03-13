Dodge & Cox Has $6.19 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 158,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

