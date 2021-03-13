Dodge & Cox Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.07. 97,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,808. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

