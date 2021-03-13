Dodge & Cox Buys 44,238 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 983.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 91,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

