DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares were down 6.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $207.69 and last traded at $210.34. Approximately 9,268,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 3,533,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.22.

Specifically, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

