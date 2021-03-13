DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

