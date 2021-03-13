DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

DocuSign stock traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.34. 9,277,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,420. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.