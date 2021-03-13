DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.16.

Shares of DOCU opened at $210.34 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,856,082. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

