Doctors Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $972,469.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $137.33 million and approximately $972,469.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

