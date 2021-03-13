DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 35,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,256. DNA Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
DNA Brands Company Profile
