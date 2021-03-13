DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $773,713.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00680257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

