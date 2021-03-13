DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta Sells 10,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kuta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24.

DMC Global stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -172.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

