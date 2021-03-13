Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

