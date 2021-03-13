Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

