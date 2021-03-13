Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,151 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

