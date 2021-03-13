Digital Insurance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $437.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $808,221.85 and $437.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00388954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

