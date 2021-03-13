DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
