DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.