Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $34.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 23,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,956. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

