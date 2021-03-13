Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $103.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

FANG stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

