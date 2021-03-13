DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 156,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,442. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DMAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.