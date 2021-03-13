DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $245.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20), but opened at GBX 237 ($3.10). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17), with a volume of 92,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.25. The company has a market cap of £622.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.