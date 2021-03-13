Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, an increase of 634.0% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Dexus stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

