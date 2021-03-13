Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €67.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.99.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

