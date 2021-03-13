Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €67.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.99.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

