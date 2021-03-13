Desjardins Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $10.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.19.

FRHLF stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

