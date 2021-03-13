Derwent London Plc (DLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,221.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,991.18.

Get Derwent London alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.