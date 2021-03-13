DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -273.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

