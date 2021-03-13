Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,530,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. 30,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

