Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.