Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $36.93. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 50,271 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

