Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

LON DPH opened at GBX 3,342 ($43.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,573.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,412.91. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.