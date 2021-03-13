DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.41

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 22183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

