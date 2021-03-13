David J. Schlanger Sells 13,003 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 13,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,642.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Progyny stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

