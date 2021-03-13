Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $4,778,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 563,533 shares in the company, valued at $53,851,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock worth $197,031,699. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,781.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

