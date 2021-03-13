Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.02. 20,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 84,276 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,190,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

