Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 10.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $97.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $78.38. 3,407,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,955,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

