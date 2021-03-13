Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.45.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of DQ traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,440. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,625,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after buying an additional 321,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

