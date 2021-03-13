DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $749.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,232.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.81 or 0.00997496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00362587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000793 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.