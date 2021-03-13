Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

DNMR opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,053,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

