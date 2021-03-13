Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $617,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.