Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DSEEY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

