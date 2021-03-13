Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SHMUY opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shimizu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.