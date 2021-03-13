Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SHMUY opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shimizu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.
Shimizu Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.