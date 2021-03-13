Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,127,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,315. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

