Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 26,900 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. 19,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

