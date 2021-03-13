Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

