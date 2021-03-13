Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,256.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.77.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.