Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

