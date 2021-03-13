Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,716. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $281.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

