Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 9,656 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

