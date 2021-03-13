Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after acquiring an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

