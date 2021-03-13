Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 30,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 625.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,562,000 after buying an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 678,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

