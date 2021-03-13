DA Davidson Weighs in on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

